Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.86 and its 200-day moving average is $467.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
