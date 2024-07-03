Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 3,389 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

