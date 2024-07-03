Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 132,123 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,123 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

USRT stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

