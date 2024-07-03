Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

