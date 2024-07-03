Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $663.78 and last traded at $665.40. Approximately 583,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,964,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.88.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $631.31 and a 200-day moving average of $586.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

