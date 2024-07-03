Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Julie Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.28 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

