NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 141 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 9,150 ($115.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,195.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,767.44. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 6,492 ($82.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,530 ($120.54). The firm has a market cap of £11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,378.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

