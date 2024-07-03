Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.89. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1,625,615 shares traded.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 366,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 91,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

