Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.70% from the stock’s current price.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NAK opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.60.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
