Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.80 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.70% from the stock’s current price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

