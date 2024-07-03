Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $395,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

