Northland Capmk Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDV)

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on INDV

Indivior Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of INDV opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,527.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $36,011,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Indivior by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.