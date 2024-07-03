Northland Capmk Weighs in on Indivior PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million.
Indivior Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of INDV opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,527.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $36,011,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Indivior by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
