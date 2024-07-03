Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.94 and last traded at $144.94. 963,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,418,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $641.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $1,963,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

