Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,236,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512,992 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.