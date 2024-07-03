Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.