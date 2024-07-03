Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NAC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

