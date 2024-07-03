Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPCT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $235,052.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,423,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,568,409.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,976.

Featured Stories

