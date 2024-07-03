Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

JQC stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.72.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

