Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $8.87.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
