Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

