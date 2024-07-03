Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMS opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

