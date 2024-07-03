Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
