Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.