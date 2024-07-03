Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

