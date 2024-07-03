Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NAD opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.93.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
