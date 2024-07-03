nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 937,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537,020 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.