Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.8%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.53. 1,513,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,021,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

