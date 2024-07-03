OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 193956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OLO

Institutional Trading of OLO

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $46,370.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798. 39.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.