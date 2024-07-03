OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 193956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
