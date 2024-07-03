ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Get ON alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Read Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 8.4% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 658,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,949 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.