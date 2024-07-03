Onex Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEXF opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Onex has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

