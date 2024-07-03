Oppenheimer Boosts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $250.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.29.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $215.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 67.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 45.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 54.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $20,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

