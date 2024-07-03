Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.79 and last traded at $143.30. 1,918,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,669,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $394.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 98.2% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 248,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 123,035 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 21.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

