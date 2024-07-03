O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,037.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,015.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

