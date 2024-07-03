OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIDS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

