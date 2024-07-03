Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.11 and its 200 day moving average is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

