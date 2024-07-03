Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 384.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,600,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

