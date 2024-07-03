Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KIM opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

