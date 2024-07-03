Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

