Penbrook Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.