Penbrook Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

