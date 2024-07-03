Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading Up 8.2%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 562,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 393,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £626,875.00, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01.

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

