PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.26. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

