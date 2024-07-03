Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

