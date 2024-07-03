Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Raised to $38.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Pharvaris Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Pharvaris has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $33.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $812,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $22,440,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

