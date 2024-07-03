Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

