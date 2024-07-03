Pippa Lambert Purchases 1,003 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,114.93).

AV stock opened at GBX 468.90 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. The company has a market cap of £12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.49, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 479.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.45. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 501.40 ($6.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 572 ($7.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.67 ($6.45).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

