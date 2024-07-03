Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 18,321 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,930.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

