Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 129 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.11 and its 200 day moving average is $240.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

