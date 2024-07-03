Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

