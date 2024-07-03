Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

