Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

