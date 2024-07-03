Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.