Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

