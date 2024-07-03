Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $255.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

